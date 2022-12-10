Reviewing Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LEG Immobilien and Jardine Matheson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 1 2 3 0 2.33 Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 0 N/A

LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus target price of $94.80, indicating a potential upside of 50.18%. Given LEG Immobilien’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LEG Immobilien is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 264.14% 20.27% 9.26% Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Jardine Matheson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $617.70 million 7.57 $2.04 billion $25.82 2.44 Jardine Matheson $35.86 billion 0.40 $1.88 billion N/A N/A

LEG Immobilien has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jardine Matheson.

Volatility & Risk

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Jardine Matheson on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

(Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat. It also provides IT and management services for third-party. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio consisted of 166,189 residential units; 1,576 commercial units; and 45,438 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Rating)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers airport ground handling, and aviation and transport services; and engineering, sourcing, and contracting services, as well as owns and operates air cargo terminals, and invests in residential properties. It is also involved in the Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants operations; designing, engineering, installation, maintenance, and modernization of escalators, and moving walkways; and supplying aseptic packaging materials. In addition, the company provides automobile and motorcycle products, as well as sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores; and invests in and manages a portfolio of deluxe and first class hotels, resorts, and residences. Further, it engages in the motor dealerships, dairy, and cement businesses. Additionally, the company is involved in the energy, infrastructure, logistics, insurance brokerage, and information technology businesses. It operates in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

