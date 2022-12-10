Reviewing Kyndryl (KD) & Its Competitors

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kyndryl to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% Kyndryl Competitors -242.75% -212.14% -11.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 259 1677 2887 59 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kyndryl and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kyndryl currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 44.49%. Given Kyndryl’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.58 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.89

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kyndryl peers beat Kyndryl on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.