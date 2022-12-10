Reviewing New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.68% 0.50% 0.21% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Gold and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 2 4 3 0 2.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BHP Group has a consensus price target of $65.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. Given BHP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than New Gold.

32.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Gold and BHP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 0.96 $140.60 million $0.14 7.50 BHP Group $65.10 billion 1.45 $30.90 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Gold.

Volatility and Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold beats BHP Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.