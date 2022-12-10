Richard A. Packer Sells 20,000 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruker Stock Down 3.3 %

BRKR opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $85.42.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

