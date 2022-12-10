Richard A. Packer Sells 20,000 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bruker Stock Down 3.3 %
BRKR opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $85.42.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Bruker Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
About Bruker
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bruker (BRKR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.