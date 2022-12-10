RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1,433.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RLI were worth $47,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $127.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $7.26 dividend. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

