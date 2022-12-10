Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad Sells 426 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $259.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average of $232.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.56.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

