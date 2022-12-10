Roger Alexander White Purchases 28 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($177.54).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Roger Alexander White purchased 34 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($182.83).

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.6 %

BAG stock opened at GBX 507 ($6.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £567.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,635.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 471.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 505.70.

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

BAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

