Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives $140.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($147.37) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($123.16) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safran has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

