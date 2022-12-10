Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Sasol Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 37,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 700.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 41.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.