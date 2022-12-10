SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 624,389 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $956,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $288.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

