Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4,852.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

