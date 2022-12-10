SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

SCWX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $552.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 25.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 209,770 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 122,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SecureWorks by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

