SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.
SecureWorks Price Performance
SCWX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $552.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.67.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
