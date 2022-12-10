Sei Investments Co. Buys 415 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

ESGU opened at $87.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

