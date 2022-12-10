Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,455.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,310.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,258.35. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

