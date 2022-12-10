Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of KFY opened at $51.01 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

