Sei Investments Co. Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Five Below worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $176.76 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

