Sei Investments Co. Has $15.41 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 576.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $151.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,181. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.