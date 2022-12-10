Sei Investments Co. Has $16.23 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,674 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

