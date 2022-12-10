Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $2,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $2,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,151. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,940 shares of company stock worth $31,573,260. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $280.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

