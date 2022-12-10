Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average is $177.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,232.22.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

