Sei Investments Co. Purchases 11,101 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $449.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

