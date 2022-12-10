Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,201 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of AXIS Capital worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AXIS Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.