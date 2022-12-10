Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,782 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Credicorp worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Credicorp Profile

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $147.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average is $134.06. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.05 and a 1 year high of $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

