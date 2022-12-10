Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,723 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after buying an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

