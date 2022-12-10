Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 122.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Veritex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $29.43 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

