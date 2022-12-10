Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,483 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in STERIS by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in STERIS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,744.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

