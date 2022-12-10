Sei Investments Co. Sells 704 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $609.70 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $581.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

