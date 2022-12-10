SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

