Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sempra were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 36.8% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Sempra by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 77,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $124.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

