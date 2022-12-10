Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Down 7.3%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Seneca Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.
Seneca Financial Company Profile
Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.
