SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 9.4% Higher

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.28. 151,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,328,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.