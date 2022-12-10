Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Insider Brian Bickell Sells 20,604 Shares

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Brian Bickell sold 20,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.32), for a total value of £72,938.16 ($88,938.13).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 347.80 ($4.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 364.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 446.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.98. Shaftesbury PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 322.80 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.80. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.97) to GBX 537 ($6.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

