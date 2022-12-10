Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

