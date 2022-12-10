Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.95 and last traded at $71.26. 14,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 919,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.