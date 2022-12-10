Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €92.90 ($97.79) and last traded at €92.10 ($96.95). Approximately 26,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.70 ($95.47).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIX2 has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($166.32) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is €91.17 and its 200 day moving average is €102.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.