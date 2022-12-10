SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Trading Down 1.3%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 2,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWYUF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

