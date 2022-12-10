Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,073.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,573 shares in the company, valued at $950,110.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,750 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 281.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.