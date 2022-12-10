Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $62.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.11% from the company’s current price.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.