Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $6.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.94.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.