SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading 0.7% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.80. 6,614,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,271% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.
