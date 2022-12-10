SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 24,206 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 104% compared to the typical volume of 11,870 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

