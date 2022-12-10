Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.22.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $457,439. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

