STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

