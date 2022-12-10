State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 112,058 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $715,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of LULU opened at $326.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $421.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.96.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

