Stephen Welker Buys 19,597 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Stephen Welker bought 19,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,547.61 ($3,106.46).

Stephen Welker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Stephen Welker bought 395,600 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £51,428 ($62,709.43).

On Friday, September 23rd, Stephen Welker acquired 250,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($51,822.95).

Hostmore stock opened at GBX 14.24 ($0.17) on Friday. Hostmore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.71.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

