Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,201.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 342.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 390,975 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 297.6% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 578,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 183,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.