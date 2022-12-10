Stifel Nicolaus Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Parex Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

PXT stock opened at C$18.03 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.92 and a 1-year high of C$30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo purchased 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at C$22,742,031.78. In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Also, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 2,400 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,921 shares of company stock worth $228,075.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

