Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gaotu Techedu Call Options (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,867 call options on the company. This is an increase of 107% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,871 call options.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE GOTU opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $444.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -0.73.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

