Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on EBET (NASDAQ:EBET)

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,557 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,620% compared to the average volume of 230 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EBET

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EBET by 22.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EBET by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EBET by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EBET during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EBET by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EBET alerts:

EBET Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. EBET has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About EBET

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.