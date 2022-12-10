Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 177,340 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 188% compared to the average daily volume of 61,669 put options.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,241 shares of company stock worth $93,485,063. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Airbnb stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.96. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

